Local music teachers team up to serenade students

Some Bay District School music teachers have teamed up to create something special while they are away from the classrooms amid concerns for the coronavirus.

The music teachers sang Bruno Mars’ ‘Count on me’ and gave a message to their students as they practice distance learning.

Julie Ward, a local high school music teacher said she reached out to her colleagues with the idea after seeing other groups do it on social media.

Ward posted the video on Facebook and it already has hundreds of shares.