Local music scene bounces back after being shut down for nearly 3 months.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Rockstar life might sound enticing to those on the outside. But what happens when the crowds disappear?

For most working musicians, life is a little less than ordinary. They work late hours, they receive a lot of praise, and they live by their passion.

But with the perks, come a few drawbacks — most of them don’t have the same job security that comes with a steady paycheck. When the gigs stop, so does the money.

Hunter Dawson

Photo taken by Alexander Rea: Sentimental Journey

Hunter Dawson, lead guitarist of the reggae band Heritage, said he’s been a musician for many years and the pandemic was a game-changer. Not only were his gigs canceled, but he also wasn’t eligible for any unemployment compensation.

“All of my solo acoustic gigs just came to a grinding halt,” Dawson said. “Just one day, completely empty for almost three solid months.”

Local musician and Panama City native, Kelly Hundley of Kelly & the Healers, said he’s been in the business for over 40 years and the pandemic hit most musicians like ton of bricks.

“Somebody just flipped a switch and everything was gone, Hundley said.

Hundley said a lot of local musicians don’t have another job. For most of them, their passion is their full time job.

“Working musicians are contract employees,” Hundley said, “So when this switch was flipped and everything was shut down, their income stream was shut off. Once you find a way to make your living doing your passion and that is taken away from you, that is a heartbreaking situation,” Hundley said.

Dawson said over the years, he’d grown accustomed to band life — traveling and always staying booked. He said despite the loss of income, the pandemic changed his perspective on life.

“Just spent a lot of time reflecting, choosing if my behavior and my habits are healthy, and being able to reflect on that,” Dawson said. “It was actually kind of nice.”

Dawson said he tried to just enjoy his time off because he had faith in the business bouncing back.

“I knew soon enough it was just going to be full bore, ” Dawson said, “100 miles an hour again.”

Dawson said his full band isn’t playing any gigs right now, but his acoustic gigs are almost back to full capacity.

“I kind of feel like we picked up where we left off,” Dawson said, “I’m almost 100 percent on my normal acoustic shows.”

In addition to the pandemic changing his viewpoint, he also thinks it changed the perspective of the music fan as well.

“The attitude is different now, it’s like people are grateful and appreciative to be able to be out and not be stuck at home,” Dawson said. “When I show up, people are usually already in a good mood.

Hundley said he was glad to dust off his equipment and get back in the game.

Kelly Hundley

“I’m gigging again,” Hundley said, “most of my friends and cohorts in the music business are back out there.

Dawson said he still worries about the overall impact the pandemic will have on the music industry as a whole.

“I think it’s going to have a pretty negative effect on the music industry,” Dawson said. “There’s a lot of full time touring musicians that have nothing to do right now.”

Hundley said a lot of musicians started broadcasting on Facebook to stay connected to their audience.

“I would venture to say, if we didn’t have that option during the shutdown, a lot of these musicians would have faded away,” Hundley said.

Dawson said he’s yet to be asked to sing a gig with a mask on. If given the dilemma, he would politely decline.