Local museums celebrate National Museum Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle residents flocked to the Bay County Historical Museum in downtown Panama City, to learn more about the history of the area on National Museum Day.

As they walked through the museum, guests learned about Gideon v. Wainwright, a landmark Supreme Court case that originated in Bay County, as well as other histories of the area.

“It’s basically to bring in public that wouldn’t normally go to a museum, President of the Historical Society of Bay County, Tem Fontaine said. “But they’re aware of a museum because of recognizing that it’s National Museum Day.”

The museum is currently housing the old downtown Panama City Bank Clock, which was badly damaged in Hurricane Michael. The clock will soon be restored and will become a centerpiece of the downtown revitalization project.