PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Publishing Company Museum preserves and displays the local history, cultural resources, and the stories of George and Lillian West.

George West is commonly known as the founding father of Panama City and turned the area into an economically viable city.

The museum is completely free and hosts guided historical walking tours around St. Andrews

Demonstrations are also held on how the printing presses used to work back in the 20th century and new exhibits are put on display each and every month.

“This month we have a letterpress exhibit,” said museum executive director Lisa Barnes-Tapscott. “It is actually a juried letter press competition. Our own printers are exhibiting as well as some of our friends from North Carolina who have been participating in our letterpress exhibit. This is the third annual, so we’re looking to expand it.”

The museum is open Tuesday to Friday from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on the museum and future exhibits check out the museum’s Facebook page here.