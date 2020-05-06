Local Mexican restaurants celebrate Cinco De Mayo differently this year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Local Mexican resturants didn’t have much time to prepare for their biggest day of the year, Cinco de Mayo. They opened up on Monday and were slammed on Tuesday.

“We all met together and was like, ‘alright we need to get back to the basics and see what we can to get this restaurant open and get this party started,'” Los Antojitos manager Ashley Dillahey said.

Los Antojitos in St. Andrews still doing curbside to-go, but added more tables under a tent in the parking lot for customers who wanted to dine in.

They also had not one, but two bands playing live music at the restaurant, all to celebrate the holiday.

“It’s whatever people feel safe at, wherever they feel safe,” Dillahey said. “We are here for whatever they want, if they want to-go, we will do to-go, if they want to sit down, they can sit down.”

Pepper’s Mexican Grill and Cantina in Panama City was also hopping on Tuesday. They weren’t really having a celebration inside the restaurant but instead bring the Cinco De Mayo festivities to people’s homes with plenty of to-go orders.

“We’re slammed but it’s just to-go orders coming through, we have our 25 percent capacity full but the to-go orders are non-stop,” Pepper’s Mexican Grill and Cantina bartender Heather Lambe said. “Never expected this. We’ve never done this before, we’ve never had this many To-Go orders.”

Pepper’s didn’t really get to celebrate the holiday last year as they were still operating from a food truck after Hurricane Michael.

“We’re just grateful to be in the building again and have all of our employees here and are whole staff joining us,” Pepper’s bartender Brooke Hatcher said.

One thing’s for sure, COVID-19 might have canceled a lot, but it did not stop people from celebrating Cinco De Mayo this year.