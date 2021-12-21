Local mental health professionals offer resources as suicide calls increase

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — “We have seen a ton lately,” Life Management’s Crisis Services Director Jennifer Davis said about suicidal calls. “I was actually recognizing this trend upwards this week alone.”

While people may seem happy and in the holiday spirit this time of year, it’s important to recognize they might be putting on a brave face. Davis said suicidal calls came in from all age groups the third week of December.

The holidays can create pressure to attend parties, pressure to socialize, and pressure to be happy.

“The majority, they tend to say that they’re mourning the loss of a loved one and that the holidays are especially hard,” Davis said. “So that brings up negative feelings as well as thoughts that they want to hurt themselves.”

Davis said it’s important to ask questions. It’s a myth that asking might lead to problems.

Davis said these are some questions you can ask, “Do you have any thoughts you want to hurt yourself? Have you contemplated hurting yourself? Or more, importantly use the big word, “Have you thought about suicide?”

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call the 24-hour crisis line at Life Management or another option would be to call their mobile response team.

The number is (850) 522-4485. The extension is 1833.

“So they’re actually going to be crisis counselors that can go to the person and help to de-escalate the situation and then help get them into resources,” Davis said.

Davis also said if you’re feeling the need to get help, it’s always the right time.