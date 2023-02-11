BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The 142nd mason lodge held its annual chili cook-off fundraiser.

Locals in the community brought their best chili to have judged. Worshipful Master Mason Howard Jones, says he takes pride in being a Mason and through this event, the Masons are able to continue supporting local communities.

The event is hosted annually by the lodge. Members of the community were welcomed and brought their best homemade chili.

There was a first, second, and third-place winner but, three-time first-place champion, Howard Counterman, won another shiny trophy.

He is also an honorary member of the Parker Lodge and the Callaway Lodge.

He says the Masonic Lodge contributes to several fundraising events and he’s proud to be a part of a social group that stretches worldwide.