Local man’s heroic acts possibly recognized on national level

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On June 21, 2019 Stacey Redmon lost his life while trying to save two others who were drowning in the Gulf of Mexico.

Now, he could possibly be recognized on the national level for his act of heroism.

On that day, he, his wife Alisha and their three children were on the beach in Panama City Beach when Alisha noticed a young boy struggling in the water.

Double red flags were flying, meaning the water was extremely rough. The boy’s mother was trying to get to him but was also struggling.

Stacey went in to save them but too, was overtaken by the dangerous rip currents.

Redmon says two surfers went over to her husband but instead of getting on board, Stacey instructed them to save the other two.

“So that tells you a lot about his character. He put himself, his own feelings, his hurt aside for a kid he had never met,” said Redmon.

Stacey lost his life that day.

“We didn’t expect the leave the home with five and come home with four and it still has a toll on us. I didn’t know I’d be a widow and a single mother in a day,” said Redmon.

Since then, Redmon has been working to bring change to the city as well as the state, creating Stacey’s Law. It’s an law that would bring more education, personnel and life saving devices to the sands, especially during double red flag conditions.

Redmon attended multiple Panama City Beach city council meetings, pleading for change in the city.

Nearly two months later, the city council passed their Beach Safety Ordinance.

“Most of the time, the person that does drown is just the good Samaritan trying to help and the more we can do to take that opportunity away. I hope it helps and I hope it means something to the family,” said Mayor Mike Thomas.

In the last few days, Redmon has been working to fill out paperwork for the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission; this after Stacey was nominated for the national award.

“That meant a lot for someone to think of him. This is something for those people who do put their life on the line. You know, they didn’t even think and that was Stacey. He wanted to help everybody,” Redmon said.

2017 Burning Car

Stacey was nominated by Melanie Faircloth just days after the tragedy, who knew about this award because she too has been in the running for the honor.

In 2017, Faircloth assisted in saving two individuals out of a burning car in Jackson County.

“You just act and he did too. I didn’t get any bodily harm, nothing like that. I could have but that wasn’t my thought process. When someone is in a burning car, screaming for help. You do what you have to do to get them out,” Faircloth said.

Redmon and Faircloth had never met before Redmon learned of the nomination but they have children who attended school together.

Faircloth says the winners of the award get financial assistant, including paying for the Redmon children’s college. However, she also says she believes Stacey’s story deserves to be told.

“And as hard as it is for his family, he did what he thought he had to do at that time. That’s what you do as human beings, you help your fellow human beings when they’re in need and they were and he did. That’s a hero and he deserves it. They deserve it,” Faircloth said.

The next step for Redmon is now working through an investigation that will show the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission the facts of the day.

She is looking for witnesses who were on the sands that day to come forward and share what they saw.

If you are a witness to the tragedy, you can reach out to Alisha Redmon by email for more information at ali7redmon@gmail.com.

Redmon says she is still continuing to push for Stacey’s Law to be passed on the state level and encourages anyone across Florida or those who frequently visit to reach out to their representatives and show support for the bill.