Local man needs help finding new homes for 30 cats ahead of home demolition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man whose home was destroyed by Hurricane Michael, has gone above and beyond caring for the dozens of cats living on his property the last three years.

During Hurricane Michael, Bill Stewart’s house suffered extensive damage. Stewart said he still lives with no air-conditioning, limited electricity and water.

Stewart recently received help to rebuild his property — it is unable to be demolished due to the approximately 30 cats that call his yard home.



Over the years, it’s believed Stewart had more than 100 cats on the property at one time. He has been able to find homes for most of them, thanks to the help of some local rescues.

“I couldn’t stand to see them put down or anything, I don’t want to just get rid of them, I need to get good homes for them,” Stewart said. “You know someone who really wants a good cat.”

Stewart said the cats are well taken care of too.

“They are kind of spoiled, even though there is a large number of them, they’re used to getting canned cat food in the morning, and dry cat food in the afternoon… and clean water all day.” Stewart also said the most of the cats are vaccinated and up to date on their shots.



The remaining cats are what’s standing in the way of Billy Stewart and a comfortable new home.

While he said he wishes he could keep taking care of them, his greatest need is to see the rest of them go to a loving home.

If you or someone you know would like to pick up a cat Billy Stewart can be reached at (850)-767-9913.

