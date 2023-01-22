PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after two vehicles collided on Back Beach Road late Saturday night.

According to Panama City Beach police, a Smart ForTwo was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway with no headlights on.

Police said the Smart car crashed into a Nissan Rogue heading east on Back Beach Rd in the area near the Sunnyside Apartments shortly after 10:30 p.m.

The collision caused the SUV to roll over.

The wrong-way driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were transported to Ascension Sacred Heart Bay with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said it can not be determined if alcohol was a factor in the crash at this time.

The PCB traffic homicide unit is investigating the incident.