LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street Saturday night.

According to Lynn Haven Police, the victim, 58-year-old Jeffery Elliot Goodman, was trying to cross Ohio Avenue when he was hit by a pick up truck.

Witnesses said at the time of the crash, traffic on Ohio Avenue had a green light.

Police said Goodman tried to cross Ohio Avenue even though there was a green light and a signal warning pedestrians to not cross.

The driver of the truck was unable to stop in time and hit Goodman.

Goodman suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.