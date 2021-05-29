Local man graduates from U.S. Naval Academy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMBB) — Most people will think about the men and women serving in our military as they go about their Memorial Day weekend activities, but for one local man and his family, this Memorial Day has special significance.

Sean Moriarty graduated from the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on Friday and received his commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.

He shook hands with Vice President Kamala Harris as he received his diploma. His parents, Ed and Mary Moriarty took part in Friday’s pinning ceremony as well.

Sean graduated from Arnold High School in Panama City Beach before his acceptance to the Naval Academy.

Congratulations to 2nd Lieutenant Sean Moriarty.