BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man was arrested after being involved in illegal drug activity, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Bruce L. Gerhardt, 47, was found in possession of 28.3 grams of fentanyl after investigators executed a search warrant at his home on Grace Avenue in Panama City.

Gerhardt was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, keeping a nuisance drug dwelling, and possession of drug paraphernalia.