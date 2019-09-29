Local man found guilty on heroin charges; facing more

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Joseph Darian Bell was found guilty this week by a jury for sale of heroin.

The trial was held this week and Bell could now face up to 30 years in prison for the offense.

Joseph Bell

Bell is also facing charges of attempted murder and home invasion robbery.

According to the original arrest for this offense, Bell and other co-defendants entered a home on Marywood Drive in Panama City on August 3, 2017.

The group entered the residence around 4:00 a.m., armed with a handgun and assault rifle.

Panama City Police say, during the incident one victim’s leg was broken with a hammer and shot in the head.

Bell is scheduled to be sentenced on the heroin charges on October 13, 2019.

The attempted murder and robbery case is still ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Oktoberfest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oktoberfest"

Gospel Sing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gospel Sing"

PC HOUSE FIRE

Thumbnail for the video titled "PC HOUSE FIRE"

Miller passes away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miller passes away"

BR Tour_Rafting down the Rio Grande in Big Bend

Thumbnail for the video titled "BR Tour_Rafting down the Rio Grande in Big Bend"

Casey DeSantis Visit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Casey DeSantis Visit"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.