Local man found guilty on heroin charges; facing more

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Joseph Darian Bell was found guilty this week by a jury for sale of heroin.

The trial was held this week and Bell could now face up to 30 years in prison for the offense.

Joseph Bell

Bell is also facing charges of attempted murder and home invasion robbery.

According to the original arrest for this offense, Bell and other co-defendants entered a home on Marywood Drive in Panama City on August 3, 2017.

The group entered the residence around 4:00 a.m., armed with a handgun and assault rifle.

Panama City Police say, during the incident one victim’s leg was broken with a hammer and shot in the head.

Bell is scheduled to be sentenced on the heroin charges on October 13, 2019.

The attempted murder and robbery case is still ongoing.