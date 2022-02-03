BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man was arrested for possession of 26.4 grams of fentanyl, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Todd T. Ware, 47, was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Investigators said Ware fought to avoid being arrested and was in possession of 26.4 grams of fentanyl and 6.6 grams of meth.

Ware was charged with trafficking in fentanyl (more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams), possession of meth, resisting law enforcement with violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.