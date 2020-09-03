[ NewsNation ]
Local man charged with arson

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is in jail after setting fire to a vehicle on Saturday, August 29.

In a report released by the Panama City Police, Charles David Kemp admitted to driving a 2018 Ford Flex to the 2600 block of Lagoon Knoll Drive to “get rid” of the vehicle. Kemp said an un-named co-defendant stuffed papers into the different compartments of the vehicle to help ignite it. After reaching their destination gasoline was poured inside and outside the vehicle.

After the vehicle was ignited Kemp and a co-defendant fled the scene. PCPD says the vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire.

Charles Kemp is being charged with second-degree arson.

