Local man arrested after crashing stolen car into ice cream shop

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies took a local man into custody early Monday morning after they say he led them on a chase and crashed into an ice cream shop in Panama City Beach.

Deputies said they have been on the lookout for the driver of the car after he fled a traffic stop Friday night in a stolen car out of Georgia.

Sunday night, deputies say they spotted the driver at a gas station near Laurie Avenue and North Lagoon Drive when they tried to block him in.

The driver then led authorities on a chase down North Lagoon Drive, before he stopped and let a passenger out of the car.

The passenger was arrested, and deputies say the chase continued until the man lost control and crashed into the Bruster’s Ice Cream off Thomas Drive.

Deputies would not confirm who the man is, but tell News 13 the car caught on fire and he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

He is now facing several charges.

