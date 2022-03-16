PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, asking for help to stave off Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian people are defending not only Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said. “We are fighting for the values of Europe and the world, sacrificing our lives in the name of the future.”

His speech persuaded Rep. Neal Dunn that more needed to be done to help Ukraine.

“This does not look like a war of liberation nor does it look like a war of occupation,” Dunn said. “This is a war of destruction and they are just mindlessly killing civilians, children, women. Old people, it’s utterly unforgivable.”

Dunn said that he has asked President Biden to provide lethal force to Ukraine.

“That includes everything from tanks, machine guns, planes, ammunition, and humanitarian aid that they need so desperately,” Dunn said. “And you know I would be for air cover as well.”

On Wednesday President Biden announced an additional $800 million in military assistance for Ukraine.

He signed off on a $13.6 billion aid package for Ukraine earlier this week.