Local law enforcement recognizes National See Something, Say Something Day

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tips from the community often go a long way during crime investigations.

Saturday is National See Somethin, Say Something day and local authorities want to remind the community to continue helping them out.

Local authorities are encouraging the community to use their tip lines and reporting any crimes that you witness by calling the non-emergency 911 line, instead of posting crimes on Facebook.

Panama City Interim Police Chief Mark Smith emphasized that the communities tips do make a difference.

“It’s information that comes into law enforcement agencies that assists us as law enforcement agencies to solve crimes. And that’s what makes the difference it’s about a team effort, bringing the team of the community and the law enforcement community together to work together to make a safer community and solve crimes,” Smith said.

The best way to report is by calling the police department or using their Panama City PD “Tip 411” app that allows you to report anonymously.