Local law enforcement gives safety tips ahead of Halloween

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local law enforcement wants each trick-or-treater to have a safe Halloween, especially coming out of the pandemic, and they want parents to be aware of the dangers that may loom in the dark.

Captain Chris Edmundson with the Panama City Police Department said that kids should be accompanied by an adult when trick-or-treating and to pack a flashlight to ensure they can be seen at all times.

“Wear bright colored costumes, something that is retro-reflective and something that they can seen with oncoming traffic in the roadway,” Edmundson said.

He also recommends staying on the sidewalks and go to neighborhoods that your children are familiar with. He added that officers will be patrolling all Halloween weekend.

‘We traditionally try to bring in some extra personnel to bring into the neighborhoods so that way we have higher visibility,” Edmundson said.

He also has a harsh warning for those who may be looking to cause trouble during the Halloween weekend.

“What they may deem as innocent and fun could have some harsh consequences that may follow them throughout the rest of their life,” Edmundson said.

And if you manage to avoid the tricks, Edmundson also wants parents to be leery and go through their child’s candy before they eat anything, and throw away any candy that may look like it has been opened, spoiled or tampered with.

Edmundson said that Panama City Police has been lucky, in that they have not seen much crime over the holiday in the past, but he said that is no reason to let your guard down.

You can report suspicious activity to the Panama City Police Department at (850) 233-5000 or reach out to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 747-4700.