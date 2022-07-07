WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Law enforcement officials across the Panhandle say fentanyl use is a growing and deadly problem.

The CDC reported it is currently the leading cause of death for people ages 18 to 45, and local leaders are doing everything they can to eliminate this problem.

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson said on a Facebook Live video that he recognizes the overdose deaths within the community.

“I wish we saved everybody,” he said. “I wish we caught every drug dealer. But we don’t. That’s not an excuse, it’s just the reality of the world that we live in. I wish it was different.”

WCSO continues to fight the problem, especially through drug busts and stings. Two fentanyl arrests were made in a recent drug bust that included five other people getting arrested.

Meanwhile, a Panama City Beach woman is now facing manslaughter charges after being accused of selling drugs to another woman who died of an overdose.

Sheriff Adkinson wants the public to know his department is doing everything it can to keep residents safe from this dangerous drug.

“People seem to forget that we make arrests all the time for this stuff,” he said. “However, we haven’t caught every bit of drugs, and we’re not going to, but we’re going to continue to try. We’re going to try every step of the way. So I can either lay my head down and say, ‘Well, we can’t get it all, so let’s quit.’ Or we can go out there and do the best we can every time. That’s the business we’re in. We stay at it.”

Florida will soon launch a statewide public advisory campaign about the dangers of fentanyl.