Local law enforcement agencies warn residents of text message scam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple local law enforcement agencies are warning the public about a recent phone scam reported in the area.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Blountstown Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have all posted on social media about the “T-shirt scam.”

The departments said there have been reports of Panhandle residents receiving text messages about a $10-off-sale of law enforcement T-shirts. Officials said these links and text messages are not legit.

“It appears this scam is circulating around the state, involving several law enforcement agencies,” Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said on Facebook. “Before they can defraud any of our residents, we want to get the word out.”

Law enforcement officials encourage the public to immediately delete text messages like these and to not click on any unfamiliar links.