Local kindergartners collecting pajamas to donate to Anchorage Children’s Home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some local kindergartners are helping children in need this holiday season.

The young students at Palm Bay Elementary are collecting new pajamas to be donated to Anchorage Children’s Home. It’s a project that’s teaching the students all about giving back to the community.

“It would make me feel good because if I would help somebody then we might be friends,” said kindergartner, Kaylee Manning.

The kindergartners have a goal of collecting 300 pajamas. Anyone can help them by bringing new pajamas of any size to Palm Bay Elementary, located at 1104 Balboa Ave. They are collecting the donations for Anchorage Children’s Home until Friday, Dec. 10.

Anchorage Children’s Home provides resources to families and a safe place for children in the community. Palm Bay Elementary principal, Patty Phillips, said the kindergartners efforts to collect the pajamas for the non-profit are apart of the school’s curriculum.

“We involve ourselves with project-based learning which is ongoing instruction through a driving question,” said Phillips.

The students driving question is “how can we help our community?” Kindergarten teacher, Rhonda Richey, said the kindergartners then take it from there. “We give them the question and believe it or not the students come up with the answers to the problem,” she said. “So, when we say that the students came up with the idea of collecting the pajamas, that was their idea.”

Richey said from using writing skills to get the word about their efforts, to public speaking when the kindergartners ask other classes to donate pajamas, the project is apart of their daily lessons.

“And then it moves over to math,” she said. “With us graphing the number of pajamas that we have and putting it on a graph.”

Any donations made go a long way in helping kids in need, and showing the kindergartners their hard work pays off.

“It will be a big deal to them that they were able to take credit for that — that it was something they were able to do on their own,” said Richey.

The class that collects the most pajamas will get a hot cocoa and cookie party.