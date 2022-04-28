PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday a duck named Mr. Vanderquack was at Sandbar Seafood and Barbecue Joint in Panama City Beach.

Mr. Vanderquack is a two-foot-tall duck traveling across all 50 states to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

He’s hoping to raise $250,000.

“We’re really excited that the duck came through town today,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. “Part of the journey for this 50 state journey stopped here in Panama City Beach. So we’re very thankful, and I know the folks at St. Jude’s Hospital are.”