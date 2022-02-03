MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Piece by piece the Panhandle is rebuilding after Hurricane Michael.

The massive storm destroyed a laundry list of things including several iconic businesses.

The Driftwood Inn in Mexico Beach is on that list but more than three years later, the popular inn is gearing up to reopen.

“We’ve been three years trying to get to this point and we’re so excited it looks like we’re going to open up in the middle of May and you know we’re going to have a big opening and we’re going to invite everybody in town that would like to come see it,” Driftwood Inn Owner, Peggy Wood said.

The Driftwood Inn is well on its way to welcoming back guests after Hurricane Michael temporarily closed its doors.

“Oh I can’t wait to see my guests,” Wood said. “So many of them have called and wished us well and they’ve really been – our guests have really been a great support group for us.”

Other businesses in Mexico Beach are looking forward to reopening too.

Mexico Beach Sweets Manager, Lisa Shaw, said she even has customers who come by to check on the inn.

“I had a lady come in to check the progress of the Driftwood Inn she was telling me the last time she was here she stayed at the Driftwood and she was there right when the Hurricane was coming in,” Shaw said. “So of course they had to evacuate so once they evacuated she still had a room key and she still had it as a bracelet she wore on her arm and she’s so excited about the progress and excited to stay there again.”

Shaw recently moved here in May and said she is amazed by the progress she’s seen during her time here.

“I mean it’s exciting to see the progress, the new businesses opening, the people coming in and talking about how excited they are to see the growth, excited about people who came in after the hurricane to help rebuild to see how much it has healed,” Shaw said.

Wood said her husband drew up how they wanted the new inn to look just days after Hurricane Michael. She said the architects and builders have done a good job staying true to their vision.