LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — January 4th is World Hypnotism Day. Did you know getting hypnotized can be healing?

A local hypnotist said it can help reduce stress, anxiety and even break bad habits and behaviors.

Local Hypnotist Beverly Brown at Renew with Beverly in Lynn Haven said it’s not an unconscious effort but it does allow your mind to relax.

Breathing exercises and focus are a big part of the process.

Brown said clients at the very least leave the first session feeling some kind of relief.

“Every client really is different. It really does have a lot to do with where the client is and what it is that they’re trying to accomplish,” Brown said. “But the first thing that we really have to focus on is getting the client to identify what it is that they want to change.”

Brown recommends attending 10-12 hours of hypnotherapy.

Sessions can be a bit pricey; however, Brown said the bad habits in your life cost you a lot more. An example is an alcoholic might spend money on alcohol whereas they could spend it on healing the problem.

There are several local hypnotists, but not all are accepting new clients right now. Beverly Brown said she is available and can be reached at (850) 532-6406. She provides in-person and online sessions each lasting approximately two and a half hours.