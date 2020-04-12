LIVE NOW /
Local hotel runs “essentials” drive-thru, selling pizza, beer and toilet paper

Local News

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — One hotel in Panama City Beach is making sure residents have all of their essentials, like pizza, beer and of course, toilet paper, with a drive-thru store.

Springhill Suites by Marriott on Front Beach Road has opened up their drive-thru essentials shop daily from 4pm to 7pm.

Drivers can pull into the hotel’s garage during that time to find a stand selling pizza, alcoholic beverages, and toilet paper, with a combo option available or simply a-la carte.

Springhill Suites General Manager, Katja Chatfield, said on Saturday that so far they’ve gotten a positive response but they hope to see it grow even more over the coming weeks.

“We thought if you could just drive through the garage, get the basics; so we do pizza, toilet paper, beer, wine, liquor and water,” said Chatfield. “We figured that covers all the basics in life, and we just started it and we have some really good feedback so we hope to keep it going.”

Chatfield said that as of now, they plan to continue the drive-thru through the end of April or mid-May, but if it gets enough traction in the community, they will consider keeping it open for even longer.

More Local News