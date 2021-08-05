Local hospital releases COVID data notes that 94 percent are unvaccinated

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ascension Sacred Heart said Thursday that more than 100 people are being treated in their hospitals for COVID-19 and that 94 percent of the people suffering from virus are unvaccinated.

The stark numbers include the three Ascension hospitals in Bay, Walton, and Gulf counties. Ascension officials said they are treating 131 patients in those hospitals. Just last week the hospitals were treating a total of 68 patients.

Hospital officials added that the current number of patients is almost two times higher than their previous peak of patients in January 2021.

“We cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated. We believe the approved COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any identified risks or side effects,” hospital officials wrote in a news release. “Everyone in our community plays a critical role in keeping us safe from this virus. The most effective way of protecting each other is to get vaccinated and ensure your loved ones are vaccinated.”