CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Those who live in rural Panhandle communities might not have to travel far for COVID-19 services.

Northwest Florida Community Hospital is offering pop-up vaccine and testing sites for several communities.

According to our media partner, Washington County News, the hospital’s sites are “popping up” in remote areas of Washington County and surrounding counties thanks to a state rural health clinic vaccine confidence program grant.

The tent has been seen in Chipley, Wausau and Graceville. They also plan to set up another location in Ebro by the end of March.

For more information on the pop-up sites, call Jordan at 850-415-8162.

