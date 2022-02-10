PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay Health Foundation presented a check for $500,000 to be split among 15 area health organizations.

Groups such as the Anchorage Children’s Home, Bay Cares, Arc of the Bay, and Covenant Care were some of those selected as recipients this year.

These organizations will be able to incorporate new programs with the additional funds.

“It’s with this money and this foundation and the support that we are able to serve our community in a myriad of ways but specifically affecting the quality of life for patients in our area,” Covenant Care Palliative Care Senior Director Kerri Riggs said. “And with our new gift from the foundation, we are able to start doing advanced directive classes once a month for our entire community regardless if they have a chronic or serious illness.”

This is the 10th year the Bay Health Foundation has hosted this grant recipient luncheon.

The group has distributed $4.8 million dollars in grants since its inception.