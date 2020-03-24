Local gyms switch to virtual classes after shutting doors on Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – With gyms all over Florida being forced to shut their doors, many are looking towards a new way to hold their fitness classes.

“I was heartbroken but I just said we have to somehow stay together, we’ve got to still engage, I can’t be without my group for so long,” Fitness Junky Owner Marla Reid said.

Gyms like Fitness Junky and The Sweat Shak had to change their setup and do their classes virtually.

“I just love I have the ability to do this and to keep up with them and keep contact and to yell at them to go harder and squeeze that butt,” The Sweat Shak Co-Owner Megan Morse said.

Both gyms are glad to still be able to meet with their workout families, even if it is only through a computer screen.

It’s even giving more people a chance to try it out from the comfort of their home.

“People don’t want to try step because they are like I need to learn the moves before I come because I feel uncomfortable I don’t know it,” Reid said. “Well, this is the perfect opportunity, you can do it at home and then I’ll see you in two weeks and we will do it in the gym.”

Fitness Junky is offering all their normal classes for free online. The full schedule of classes is on their Facebook page.

The Sweat Shak are offering certain virtual classes to members, but free ones on Saturday. They even host a social distancing community run on Saturday as well. The full schedule is on their Facebook page.

“I know we are all gonna get through this like we did after Hurricane Michael,” Morse said. “I think because of Hurricane Michael everyone in this community already knows how to handle with these situations and I think we are gonna come out even stronger than we were before.”