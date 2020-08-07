Local gym works to keep members safe during pandemic

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — During the last few months The Sweat Shak has been quieter than usual.

Co-owner Megan Morse says she misses her gym family.

“We keep hoping it will pick back up but it’s just one of those things we just have to wait and see what happens,” said Morse.

Morse says although they are open for business, many of their clients are choosing to exercise from home rather than come workout in person.

Some are choosing this because they work in fields where they can’t risk contracting the virus, others are simply just not ready to come back to the gym.

“We’re not losing members as much as they are freezing their accounts and kind of staying away for a little bit,” said Morse

For those who choose to do in person workouts, Morse says they take the safety of their members very seriously. They have bought new cleaning supplies, require everyone to wash their hands upon entering and monitor the number of people in the space. This gym does not require masks but have them available for those who want them.

Throughout the pandemic the staff at The Sweat Shak says communication with their clients has been their main priority. They are always communicating with members who are inside the gym or outside the gym about safety measures and workout tips.

Head coach, Matt Morse, says they use an app called “Triib” to see who was in each class and contact trace if needed.

“This app allows us to pull a report of everybody who is in the class at any given point or potentially anyone you have exposure with should somebody end up having a pending covid-19 test where we need to make sure that you guys are being safe,” said Matt Morse.

On “Triib” members can also reserve spots in classes to control the number of people, track their workouts and view classes from their homes.