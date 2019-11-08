Local group invites residents to talk national issues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As part of a national triumph, the League of Women Voters (LWV) of Bay County and Gulf Coast State College hosted a public political forum on Thursday night.

“Unfortunately, in our country right now we’re experiencing bitter partisan divide and it’s really clogging up our political system, very few things are getting done in congress,” said Scott Clemons, member of LWV.

The main goal of the forum, entitled “What would we have to give up to get the political system we want,” was to have residents of all political sides discuss what issues they’re seeing and how they can all work together to get our country moving in a better direction.

“Number one, should we take people off social media who are using slurs or inciting violence. Should we do things to ensure that we have free speech on campuses, do we want to try to get money out of politics or change the way we gerrymander legislative districts,” Clemons said.

The open discussion format gave all who attended a chance to voice their concerns but in a respectful and productive manner.

Different individuals were at the forum to take notes of what the solutions and also, issues the group came up with. These notes will be sent off and used on a much larger scale.

“The Kettering Foundation, the National Issues Forum together are promoting these discussions around the country and what’s going to happen is, they’re going to take all the notes, they’re going to gather that up and there will be a study that will come out of that to talk about where the public believes we should go,” Clemons said.

Those who attended were also able to register to vote, update their voting information or even become a part of the LWV.

To learn more about LWV, click here.