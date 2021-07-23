Local foundation collecting clothes and school supplies to donate to children

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — Local foundation Access Granted is collecting school supplies and clothes for children in need, before the Bay District School year begins on Aug. 10. The foundation has been donating clothes and supplies to students for four years.

Founder Ashley Henderson’s goal is to collect enough supplies like pencils and backpacks to give to 300 students, and enough clothes and shoes to donate to 100 children.

“Definitely the biggest need right now is going to be the shoes and the backpacks,” Henderson said. “And some preferably new clothes to give out to the students. Given the new dress code we are asking that it follows those dress code guidelines so that children actually have proper clothes to wear to school.”

The dress code mandates that students wear solid colored shirts without graphics for middle school and high school students. While donations were dropped off at Macedonia Baptist Church on Friday, Henderson said donators can continue to drop off supplies throughout the weekend. Henderson plans to give away the clothes and supplies at Macedonia Baptist Church on July 31st.