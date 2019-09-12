Local firefighters run to remember the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11

DUNE ALLEN, Fla. (WMBB)- First responders are pausing to remember their fellow firefighters who gave their all 18 years ago.



Playing over the fire trucks loudspeaker, a lady said, “At 8:46 A.M., the commercial passenger airliner struck the north tower of the World Trade Center, setting in motion the horrific events that day.”

On September 11, 2001, 343 firefighters jumped into action saving others and paid the ultimate sacrifice. Now, 18 years later, South Walton Fire District is running to remember.

“That’s what it’s all about, keeping that remembrance alive. Paying homage to those guys. Paying tribute to them and remembering what today is really about,” explained Sammy Sanchez, Fire Marshal.

Before taking off, the men and women of South Walton Fire District stood somber and silent.

“Please take a moment to reflect and remember the catastrophic loss of life,” said the women on the radio.

“Those tragic events 18 years ago really had a tremendous impact on our country and I think all of us felt like immediately following, it brought us together as Americans,” shared Ryan Crawford, South Walton Fire District Cheif.

Running 1.7 miles east on 30a, then run back, completing the 3.43 miles in honor of the same number of firefighters that died on 9/11.

One firefighter, literally carrying the fallen with him, ran with a hose on his back and handwritten on the fabric, are the names of those lost while on duty that day.

Most remember that horrific day. Most recall exactly where they were and what they were doing.

“I started watching it on tv and I was just in disbelief and the first thing I could think of was I’ve got to get to work,” said Sanchez.

This all those who served and saved on that day and saved hundreds of lives. Thank you for your service.