Local fire station nearing end of renovation project

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven Fire Department has been undergoing a complete renovation since last year, following a budget of approximately $250,000 for the project.

This is the first major update for the facility since its original construction in 1986.

Officials said the new space will help the department best serve the community and its firefighters.

“We’ve got to comfort our first responders, to be able to treat them, and get them out so that way they can do their job efficiently,” said Lynn Have Fire Chief John DeLonjay.

The station and its workers are now enjoying a brand new lobby, bunk rooms and meeting areas, dining and cooking rooms, and cosmetic updates like fresh paint and carpeting.

In order to stay on-budget, DeLonjay said the firefighters have done much of the work themselves.

“They put new tile floors down in the bathrooms,” DeLonjay said. “They’re painting, building furniture, so a lot of it is, they’re getting their buy-in from doing this work. That’s what’s allowed us to do what we’ve done.”

DeLonjay and his team said they took into consideration the opinions of all the first responders and firefighters who will be using the space so the facilities would feel most comfortable to the staff.

“When we did this, we didn’t do it from a supervisory level,” DeLonjay said. “We went to the bottom and said, ‘Hey, what are some of the things you’d like to see? What’s gonna make you feel more at home?’ because these guys spend a third of their lives away from their families. So I want to be able to give them something to kind of feel at home when they’re here.”

The renovations are around 90 percent complete, but there is still a ways to go until that completion. Once the new station is finished, DeLonjay is hopeful the department will be able to hold an open house for the public to see the fire station.