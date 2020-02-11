Local fire departments show improved ISO scores

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUNNY HILLS, Fla. (WMBB)–Every few years, local fire departments receive evaluations by the Insurance Services Office. The evaluations rate how well they’re able to do their job.

In terms of fire protection, a rating of 10 is the worst and a 1 is the best.

“We actually had 4 stations drop from a 7 to a 5 which I was very proud,” said Rick Kerr, Washington County Fire Service Coordinator.

Chipley, Wausau, Vernon, and Sunny Hills all made improvements. Kerr says the ISO takes many factors into consideration including their performance, communication, and water supply.

“We’ve worked harder on getting our testing better, our paperwork more in line, all of our equipment been tested, and up to date,” said Washington County Fire Chief Al Gothard.

The lower ratings also help residents lock in lower homeowner’s insurance rates. Chief Gothard says it wouldn’t be possible without their volunteers.

“Oh it makes you proud of your guys and how hard they work to drop these numbers and get everything ready,” Chief Gothard said.

The county also received a S.A.F.E.R. Grant through FEMA back in 2015, allowing them to hire paid firefighters and improve their response time. They say this contributed to the improved scores.

“So we have actual paid firemen respond as to where volunteers don’t have to take off from work to come to the calls,” Kerr said.

New fire hydrants were also recently installed in Sunny Hills, impacting their rating.
The new scores go into effect April 1st.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Washington County Fire Departments improve their ISO scores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washington County Fire Departments improve their ISO scores"

Jobapalooza for special needs students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jobapalooza for special needs students"

Community recovery center moves locations in Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community recovery center moves locations in Panama City"

Arbor Properties looks to combat housing issue in Bay County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arbor Properties looks to combat housing issue in Bay County"

Local doctor talks sleep disordered breathing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local doctor talks sleep disordered breathing"

Florida man charged with driving into GOP voter sign-up tent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida man charged with driving into GOP voter sign-up tent"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.