CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local organization will be hosting a fundraiser this week that might pique the interest of some Florida State University fans.

The Western Panhandle Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host “A Night with the Noles” on Friday.

Special Florida State guests at the event include acclaimed football and basketball star Charlie Ward, along with other football greats, such as Corey Fuller, Jarad Moon, Kez McCorvey and Bert Reed.

The event will take place at the High Praise Worship Center in Callaway. It will start at 6 p.m. and go until 8 p.m.

For more information about the event, contact Willie Spears at WSpears@FCA.org.