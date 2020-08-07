Local farmer’s markets to celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local businesses and vendors across the Panhandle will observe National Farmer’s Market Week with giveaways and raffles as part of the traditional markets held each weekend.

The national observation takes place each year, August 2-8, and multiple market organizers have released information about how they will celebrate the week.

Free fruit trees will be given away at the Panama City Farmer’s Market and vendors specializing in produce, baked goods, crafts, woodwork, jams and coffee will set up shop August 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in McKenzie Park.

According to the market’s Facebook page, the first hour of the market is designated for senior citizens to shop.

Also in Bay County, the Market at St. Andrews will celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week with Music and Munchies at the Market August 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Live music begins at 10 a.m. and shoppers also can expect multiple food trucks to be in attendance to provide the “munchies.”

The Market at St. Andrews’ Facebook page states raffle tickets will be sold as part of a giveaway for National Farmer’s Market Week and the tickets can be purchased until Noon at the welcome booth.

Markets will also be held this weekend on 30A at Rosemary Beach, Miramar Beach and Niceville locations.

Watch the News 13 Midday segment above for more on the markets and their planned festivities.