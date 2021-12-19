Local family holds yard sale to help fire survivor

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A local family is trying to raise money for one of their own after his home was destroyed in a fire two months ago.

Jimbo Holloway lived in his home for over 50 years and lost near everything in the fire.

This prompted his family to organize a large yard sale as a means to try and raise funds to help him rebuild his house.

The yard sale took place this weekend and had everything from clothes to toys to beach equipment and even vintage items.

“We have so much and we don’t quite know what to do with it all,” yard sale organizer Rita Stephens said. “We were just trying to raise money for Jimbo and show our support for him, let him know that he’s not going to go through this alone ever and he has so many people that love him.”

The family plans to have another yard sale at 121 Christopher Drive next month.