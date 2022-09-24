PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local business held an event on Saturday in support of children battling cancer at St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

The Marketplace set up arts and crafts like dream catchers and bracelets for children who are currently patients at the hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

A local family who has firsthand experience with the hardships that come with battling cancer came out to the event on Saturday.

Harper Christian was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2019 and is now two years into her recovery process. She received her care at Memphis St. Jude and now her family works to help others going through the same experience.

“No one fights alone in this and so anything we can do to bring awareness, to bring positivity, and bring kind of hope is something that we are all about,” said Harper’s mom, Daniyal Christian. “It’s the little things like that to kind of help through the process and it means everything.”

Along with the crafts made, 10 percent of sales at the marketplace will be donated to St Jude.