PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB) — The white-hot real estate market has begun to cool but that may bring some opportunities.

“Sometimes we don’t think about how much housing affects the business community and so really them being and working in conjunction with the chamber to really talk about some of our key issues,” said Kyle Shoots Bay County Chamber of Commerce Chairman.

The Chamber of Commerce hopes that the Bay County area will see an improvement in affordable housing this year.

The median sale price for housing in 2022 is an astonishing $351,382. CEO Debbie Ashbrook of Central Panhandle Association of Realtors spoke with the Bay County Chamber of Commerce during their First Friday event.

“You kind of look at what does the average wage in Bay County look like, what’s the average cost of a house, and what’s the low-end cost of a house,” said Shoots. “So how can the average working-class family be able to afford to buy a home?

The market took a significant turn in June last year, and mortgage rates tripled. Ashbrook described the housing market as a ‘crazy roller coaster’ from the end 0f 2021 to the first half of 2022.

“We had investors coming into the area buying vacation rentals,” said Ashbrook. “We had people who were working from home and thought the beach would be the place to go.”

CPAR said people should not live in fear of a real estate market crash. Instead, the market is becoming “normal” again and better reflects where Bay County was before Hurricane Michael hit it in 2018.

“Sellers that want to sell are going to get what they’re asking for their houses as long as they don’t expect to get exorbitant prices like they did last year,” said Ashbrook.

She added that Bay County currently has about a fourth month of supply of homes available for purchase and for a market to be completely balanced, you need about six months of inventory.

CPAR predicts that the national housing market will stabilize and home sales will decrease.