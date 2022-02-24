PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A local organization is hosting an event to honor those who have been injured while serving our country.

President and founder of the Warrior Beach Retreat Linda Cope spoke on the events happening early March.

A retreat is taking place on Tuesday, March 1 through Monday, March 7.

A parade will be taking place on Tuesday, March 1. It will start at 4 p.m. at The Sheraton Resort in Panama City Beach and end at Lynn Haven United Methodist Church, the church will also host keynote speaker Colonel Gregory D. Gadson at 7 p.m. Gadson served in the army for 26 years.

A ceremony will be taking place Thursday March 3.

Admission is free to the public for all these events. For more details on times and locations you visit The Wounded Warrior Retreat website or watch the full interview on News 13 Midday.