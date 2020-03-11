Local elementary students take the stage for annual music concert

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — An annual event continued on its tradition of celebrating music in the area.

4th and 5th graders as well as their families came out to First Baptist Church of Panama City for the 40th annual ‘Elementary Music Festival.’ Put on with the help of the district and charter school music teachers, the event offered a fun night filled with various songs. Event chair Shannon Stem highlighted just how much of a combined effort the festival was.

“Some schools have smaller choirs, some schools don’t necessarily have all the resources that others do but when we can come together, we can combine all the instruments, we can combine all the voices, it’s a true celebration of music and what it is we do in the classroom every single day. It just celebrates the best of what the kids have to offer,” explained Stem.

Stem also said that after months of preparation she hopes the kids learn the benefits of working hard.

“What I hope the kids take away from the event is that whether it’s something that you’re good at or something that you struggle with, the hard work that you put in to something that you can reap the benefits of that reward and hard work. They’ve been working, some of them since January on this music,” emphasized Stem.