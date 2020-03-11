LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 at 10:00

Local elementary students take the stage for annual music concert

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — An annual event continued on its tradition of celebrating music in the area.

4th and 5th graders as well as their families came out to First Baptist Church of Panama City for the 40th annual ‘Elementary Music Festival.’ Put on with the help of the district and charter school music teachers, the event offered a fun night filled with various songs. Event chair Shannon Stem highlighted just how much of a combined effort the festival was.

“Some schools have smaller choirs, some schools don’t necessarily have all the resources that others do but when we can come together, we can combine all the instruments, we can combine all the voices, it’s a true celebration of music and what it is we do in the classroom every single day. It just celebrates the best of what the kids have to offer,” explained Stem.

Stem also said that after months of preparation she hopes the kids learn the benefits of working hard.

“What I hope the kids take away from the event is that whether it’s something that you’re good at or something that you struggle with, the hard work that you put in to something that you can reap the benefits of that reward and hard work. They’ve been working, some of them since January on this music,” emphasized Stem.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Beanblossom v. Bay District Schools lawsuit over

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beanblossom v. Bay District Schools lawsuit over"

Sneads family moves back into home after storm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sneads family moves back into home after storm"

Biden wins Mississippi and Missouri in early blow to Sanders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biden wins Mississippi and Missouri in early blow to Sanders"

Remembering the Crums

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering the Crums"

Red Snapper season opens Friday in the Gulf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Snapper season opens Friday in the Gulf"

Interview: Pensacola PD headquarters placed on lockdown for fentanyl exposure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Interview: Pensacola PD headquarters placed on lockdown for fentanyl exposure"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.