BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As high school graduating seniors continue to wonder if they’ll be able to walk across the stage this May, one local educator is sending encouragement to them all through a TikTok.

Arnold High School Graduation Coach Stephanie Garrett created the video, displaying a series of hand written notes to the class of 2020.

The video was shared on the Graduation Pathways Facebook page on Wednesday night.