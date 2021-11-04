Local Eagle Scout designs U.S. Flag reclamation boxes

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County Eagle Scout is helping people dispose of their worn American flags.

Kaial Hajick donated a creatively designed U.S. Flag reclamation box tonight to the downtown Panama City Legion Post 392.

This is Hajick’s 4th flag reclamation box donation and he’s planning more.

He’s an Eagle Scout, a Sea Cadet, a second-year Bay High Air Force JROTC, and he owns a public beach access where he removes trash.

The 15-year-old raised 90% of the money for the flag box through business donations and cutting grass.

