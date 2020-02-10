Local doctor talks sleep disordered breathing in children

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dr. Mike O’Donnell, with TMJ & Sleep Center, Emerald Coast, visited News 13 Midday to discuss sleep disordered breathing in children.

The sleep center currently is focusing on the connection between certain common symptoms and how sleep disordered breathing plays a part for kids.

Dr. O’Donnell says early detection and treatment are important, as well as how sleep disorders are a growing concern for adults as well.

Find out more about sleep disordered breathing in this interview from News 13 Midday.