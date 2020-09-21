Local dentist on Choctawhatchee River says he wouldn’t live anywhere else

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

EBRO, Fla. (WMBB)–Off of Highway 20 just before the Cowford Bridge sits a group of homes lining the Choctawhatchee River known as ‘John’s Little Acre’. It’s a tight-knit community tucked away in Ebro, and if you drive too fast you may just miss it.

“It’s a wonderful area with fantastically generous, thoughtful, and kind people,” said Dr. Johnny Savage.

Dr. Savage runs the land and has weathered many storms since setting up his dentist office on the swamp in 1984.

“I love this river and this area of the world. It’s my emotional home,” said Savage.

This weekend though, John’s Little Acre experienced significant flooding thanks to the aftermath of Hurricane Sally. The Choctawhatchee River crested at almost 20 feet which is the highest it’s been since 1994. Savage says flooding is just something he’s used to.

“I was not afraid. I’ve stayed here through every hurricane that happened here when it’s catastrophic,” said Savage.

But this time around, the flooding of the Choctawhatchee River is bringing new problems to the surface.

“A lot of erosion, really a catastrophic hillside wash. We’ve never had that type of wash before, I don’t know why this particular flood created that,” said Savage.

The hillside on his land above the river is nearly caving in. The river could take weeks to go back to normal. Savage says he’s looking on the bright side.

“If it had come up another 3 feet as it did in ’94, my dental office would be out of business for 3 or 4 months,” said Savage.

Much like life, Savage says he welcomes the ebbs and flows, and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

“I’m a product of this area and I relate to the people here closer than any other place in the world,” said Savage.

The Choctawhatchee River is expected to begin going down by Monday.

