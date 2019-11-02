Local dentist office offers money for excess candy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Even though Halloween only lasts one day, the excess amount of candy could haunt families across Bay County for days after.

To help get the sweets out of the house, the Panhandle Pediatric Dentistry Office held a candy buy-back Friday afternoon.

Kids were able to bring their bags of candy to the office and get one dollar for each pound they brought.

The collected treats are being sent to American troops.

Officials at the dentist’s office say keeping the extra treats out of teeth is just a plus but giving back is the best part of the event.

“It’s a good way for them to realize that they don’t need all of that sugar and also it helps them to have a prize at the end for giving up something and then like we said, we do send the candy off to the troops so it’s a win-win for everyone,” said Dental Assistant Shanna Green.

The event also featured games, popcorn, raffles and more.