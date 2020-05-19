Local daycares take extra precautions to keep children and staff safe

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – As the economy slowly reopens in Florida, parents are going back to work and that means they need daycare for their little ones.

One local daycare is taking extra precautions to make sure their staff and kids stay safe.

Bay Kidz Academy, a child care center in Panama City, closed down for five weeks and reopened at the end of April.

Before they reopened, they made sure to have multiple safety precautions in place like no parents can come inside the building, everything is sanitized multiple times throughout the day and each child is temperature checked before they come in.

“I feel much better after we opened that before because you can have all these plans in place but you don’t know how it’s going to turn out until you are working with it,” Bay Kidz Academy owner Jeanie Krolikowski said.

Krowlikowski said even though people are going back to work, they only have about 30 children enrolled right now. Normally, they have around 80.

She said some parents still don’t feel comfortable taking their child to daycare and some are still not back to work.

“We called every parent to see, we told them what was going on, we’re here if you need us, we’re not going to encourage you, we’re not going to discourage you, we’re here if you feel comfortable,” Krolikowski said.

Krolikowski believes they will gradually have more children enroll as time goes one, but hopes that parents will come by the center to see the safety measures themselves if they are still unsure.

“One thing is for sure, this thing is not going away in two weeks and it’s not going to go away in a month. We have got to learn to live with this and live safely,” Krolikowski said.

Here’s a full list of daycares open in the Panhandle: